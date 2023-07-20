Open Menu

Russian Embassy Says Canada's New Round Of Sanctions 'Laughable'

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 10:57 PM

New sanctions targeting Russia's economy and culture represent another round of absurd actions by Canada who appear capable of nothing else, Moscow's embassy in Ottawa said on Thursday

Canada's latest round of Russia-related sanctions, unveiled earlier in the day, target the country's financial and military sectors as well as cultural icons and institutions.

"Yet another laughable round of pseudo sanctions... is this all you are capable of?" the embassy said on Twitter, retweeting a post from Foreign Policy CAN.

Canada said it was imposing sanctions on 39 individuals and 25 entities, including Tinkoff Bank, Russia's card payment system MIR and the country's major mobile network operators.

Sanctions notably targeted Russia's cultural sector - filmmakers, actors, singers, and museums - the private military company (PMC) Wagner, the nuclear, financial, telecoms, military, and nuclear sectors.

Since 2014, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 2,600 individuals and entities in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and Moldova for allegedly facilitating Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

