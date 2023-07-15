Open Menu

Russian Embassy Says Closely Monitoring Situation With Extradited To US Konoshchenok

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2023 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) The Russian embassy in the United States told Sputnik on Friday that it is closely monitoring the situation with Russian national Vadim Konoshchenok, extradited from Estonia, and stands ready to provide all necessary consular assistance.

"We are closely following the development of the situation with Russian citizen Vadim Konoshchenko, who was extradited from Estonia to the United States. We will provide our fellow countryman with the necessary consular assistance. We will demand that the American side ensure its rights and legitimate interests," the embassy said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, Konoshchenko was arraigned in the Eastern District Court of New York, which ordered the Russian national detained pending trial without bail after the judge agreed with the arguments of the government that he is a flight risk. The next hearing date in the case has been set for July 31.

Also on Friday, the US Justice Department announced that Estonia had extradited Konoshchenok, who is suspected of being an FSB operative, to the United States to face charges for allegedly providing US-made equipment to the Russian defense sector in violation of the existing sanctions and export controls.

