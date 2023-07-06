Open Menu

Russian Embassy Says Demands Warsaw Provide Information About Citizen Accused Of Espionage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 10:10 PM

The Russian Embassy in Poland has appealed to the prosecutor's office with a request to provide information about the Russian hockey player accused of espionage, minister-counselor Andrey Ordash told Sputnik on Thursday

In late June, the Polish authorities reported that a Russian hockey player who played in the Polish first league was detained in Poland on charges of espionage. Later it was reported that his name was Maxim S., as it is forbidden to give his surname in accordance with Polish law.

"In addition to the note to the Polish Foreign Ministry, the Embassy sent an appeal to the National Prosecutor's Office of Poland with a request to confirm the arrest of a Russian citizen, inform about the nature of the charges against him and allow consular access," Ordash said.

As of the end of the day, the Embassy had not received any reaction from the Polish side, the diplomat said.

"Employees of the prosecutor's office refuse to comment on this situation by phone, referring to the alleged lack of relevant instructions from them," Ordash concluded.

