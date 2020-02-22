UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Says Disappointed With US Position On Alleged Cyberattacks Against Georgia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 09:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States expressed its disappointment with the US decision to join accusations that Moscow had a hand in the 2019 cyberattacks against Tbilisi.

On Thursday, Georgia, without presenting any evidence, accused Moscow of being involved in the 2019 cyberattacks targeting the websites of the Georgian president, the judiciary and various municipal districts, as well as businesses and media organizations. The United States, the United Kingdom and Canada have already condemned the alleged Russian interference.

"Disappointed, but not surprised by yet another groundless accusations against Russia in connection with the alleged cyber-attack on Georgia in October 2019. It is regrettable that American diplomats, once famous for their high professionalism, are increasingly resorting to the methods of tabloid journalists in their work. The main thing for them is to make a splash," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page on late Friday.

The Russian diplomatic mission noted that the Western countries preferred today the so-called rule-based order, which envisages presenting speculations supported by a sufficient number of their allies as the "ultimate truth."

"Russia is ready for an expert dialogue on all pressing issues of the international agenda. Ensuring information security is among them. Unfortunately, colleagues are reluctant for substantive discussions, replacing professional diplomacy with 'megaphone' one," the embassy added.

Commenting on the Georgian accusations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Tbilisi's accusations were not based on any evidence and criticized Tbilisi for its reluctance to abandon its hostile approach toward Moscow. Russia believes that the two countries should overcome their differences and continue the normalization of bilateral relations, as it will benefit both nations.

