Russian Embassy Says Estonian Residents Honored Soviet Soldiers on Victory Day

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Several events that took place in Estonia to commemorate Victory Day demonstrated that the country still honors the memory of Soviet soldiers who heroically defeated Nazi Germany in World War II, the Russian Embassy in Tallinn said on Tuesday.

"Over the past few days, residents in many Estonian cities visited the burial grounds of Soviet soldiers to commemorate those who died during fierce battles with the Nazi invaders in Estonia. Those who visited were disciplined and observed all social distancing guidelines established in the country," the embassy wrote in a post on Facebook, adding that many Estonian natives who served in the Red Army lost their lives during the war.

The Soviet war memorial in the Estonian capital, also called the Bronze Soldier of Tallinn, was covered in commemorative bouquets, as has been the case in previous years, the embassy said. Along with wreaths from the embassies of Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan, bouquets from "the inhabitants of Tallinn" were also seen.

The embassy also referred to several statements from leading Estonian officials regarding the outbreak of World War II, including a February resolution passed by the country's parliament blaming the Soviet Union for starting the conflict.

In response, the embassy cited a statement by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, published on Thursday, in which the diplomat said that Nazi Germany "alone" began the conflict.

"Perhaps this will at least, to some extent, educate those who wish to interpret history in their own way," the embassy said.

Additionally, the embassy referred to the Victory Day messages sent by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the leaders of the Soviet Union's wartime allies ” the US, UK, and France ” stressing the need for increased cooperation at the present time.

"Indeed, in a situation where humanity is faced with new challenges and threats, that no country can cope with alone, all without exception ... should remember this and try not to establish new historical and political phobias, and the international community should instead strive for peace and security on our planet," the embassy said.

Russia and the rest of the Commonwealth of Independent States nations celebrated Victory Day on May 9. Memorial events were toned down in many nations due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, which has led to the cancellation of public gatherings.