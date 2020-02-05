Russian Embassy Says Evacuation of Russian, CIS Citizens from Wuhan Successful

(@FahadShabbir)

The evacuation of 128 Russian nationals from the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicenter of coronavirus infection, went well, with 16 citizens of the Commonwealth of Independent States evacuated alongside, the Russian embassy in China said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The evacuation of 128 Russian nationals from the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicenter of coronavirus infection, went well, with 16 citizens of the Commonwealth of Independent States evacuated alongside, the Russian embassy in China said on Wednesday.

"A total of 144 people were evacuated from the Hubei province, including 128 nationals of Russia and 16 CIS citizens," the embassy said.

According to the statement, the evacuation was facilitated by the Russian diplomats stationed in China and ordered to Hubei. Rented buses picked people from across more than 10 cities, including those some 400-500 kilometers (248-310 miles) away from Wuhan, and transported them to the Wuhan airport.

The rescue flight took off overnight Wednesday to get the evacuees to the Tyumen city east of the Ural mountains in the center-south of Russia - they will then undergo a 14-day quarantine, but according to the embassy, none of them had displayed any signs of infection during the flight.

�As the newly emerged strain of coronavirus continues spreading in China and beyond, many countries arranged for the evacuation of their citizens from Wuhan. Known so far about 2019-nCoV is that it can transmit from human to human and there may be no noticeable symptoms during the initial incubation period, the reason why evacuees are normally placed in a two-week quarantine upon repatriation.