Russian Embassy Says Gathering Information About Billionaire Sosin's Death In Tanzania

Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:31 PM

Russian Embassy Says Gathering Information About Billionaire Sosin's Death in Tanzania

The Russian embassy in Tanzania said on Thursday that it was collecting additional information about the recent death of Russian billionaire Igor Sosin who died while holidaying in Zanzibar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The Russian embassy in Tanzania said on Thursday that it was collecting additional information about the recent death of Russian billionaire Igor Sosin who died while holidaying in Zanzibar.

The media reported about the 54-years-old businessman's death on Wednesday evening. According to preliminary information, Sosin died of a heart attack.

"There is information [about Sosin's death]. But it is not enough ... Now we are collecting additional information regarding the circumstances of the incident," a spokesperson of the diplomatic mission told Sputnik, adding that Sosin's relatives had not contacted the embassy yet.

The businessman founded Starik Hottabych, a retail chain of shops that sold household goods, in the mid-1990s and left the project in the early 2000s. Sosin then partnered with the German OBI retail company until 2016 and then founded his own Modi chain that also sold household goods and gifts.

More Stories From World

