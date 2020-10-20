Russian Embassy Says Hacking Accusations Coming From US Have 'Nothing to Do With Reality'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Washington has refuted US claims of alleged Russian involvement in a major cyber attack targeting officials and various large-scale events, with an embassy representative telling Sputnik that Russia has no intention to engage in destabilizing operations.

On Monday, the US charged six alleged Russian military intelligence officers with a major cyber attack, claiming that they targeted large-scale events, such as elections in France, Ukraine's power grid and American medical facilities.

"It is quite obvious that such information has nothing to do with reality and is aimed only at stirring up Russophobic sentiments in the American society, at launching a 'witch hunt' and spy mania. All this has been a distinctive feature of Washington's political life for several years now.

The US authorities are consistently destroying the once pragmatic Russian-American relations and artificially imposing a toxic perception of Russia and everything connected with it on their population," a Russian embassy representative told Sputnik.

The representative of the embassy in Washington added that "Russia does not and has not had any intention of engaging in any kind of destabilizing operations around the world. This is not in line with our foreign policy, national interests, as well as our understanding of how relations between states are built. Russia respects the sovereignty of other countries and does not interfere in their affairs."

The Russian embassy in Canada has also dismissed all allegations concerning Russia's alleged cyber activity, calling them "absurd and baseless."