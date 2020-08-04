Russian Embassy Says Has No Information About Russians Among Victims of Beirut Blast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The Russian embassy in Lebanon has no information about Russians among victims of Beirut blast, the embassy's representative told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, an explosion occurred in the port of the Lebanese capital leaving hundreds of people injured and at least six others killed.

"As of now, we do not have information on the exact number of those killed and injured. The embassy and consular department are monitoring the situation with the Russians, we do not have information about Russian citizens so far" the representative said.

The diplomat also said that the facade of the embassy's building was damaged as result of the explosion, noting that there are no casualties among the embassy's employees.

In addition, the representative said that, according to preliminary data, the blast occurred in in the port's pyrotechnics warehouse. The diplomat noted that an additional impetus to the blast could be given by a warehouse with gas cylinders, which was nearby, as the affected area is "rather large."