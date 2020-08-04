UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy Says Has No Information About Russians Among Victims Of Beirut Blast

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Russian Embassy Says Has No Information About Russians Among Victims of Beirut Blast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The Russian embassy in Lebanon has no information about Russians among victims of Beirut blast, the embassy's representative told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, an explosion occurred in the port of the Lebanese capital leaving hundreds of people injured and at least six others killed.

"As of now, we do not have information on the exact number of those killed and injured. The embassy and consular department are monitoring the situation with the Russians, we do not have information about Russian citizens so far" the representative said.

The diplomat also said that the facade of the embassy's building was damaged as result of the explosion, noting that there are no casualties among the embassy's employees.

In addition, the representative said that, according to preliminary data, the blast occurred in in the port's pyrotechnics warehouse. The diplomat noted that an additional impetus to the blast could be given by a warehouse with gas cylinders, which was nearby, as the affected area is "rather large."

Related Topics

Injured Russia Beirut Lebanon Gas

Recent Stories

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

13 minutes ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

13 minutes ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

13 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

43 minutes ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

58 minutes ago

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange maintains mome ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.