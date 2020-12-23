UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Says In Contact With Spanish Police Over Arrested 'Russian Mafia' Suspects

Wed 23rd December 2020

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Spain said on Tuesday it was in contact with the country's law enforcement following a mass arrest of alleged members of the so-called "Russian mafia."

Last week, the National Police announced having conducted the largest operation in years against mafia from Eastern Europe. Those arrested are suspected of money laundering through real estate purchases, including restaurants and clubs in Spain.

"The Embassy was informed by the National Police via established channels on the results of the operation Testudo, during which 23 people, citizens of Spain, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine, according to the preliminary information, were detained.

As the investigation is ongoing, its details are classified. The Embassy is in working contact with the law enforcement agencies on this issue," the embassy told reporters.

Previously, Spanish police told Sputnik that 11 Spaniards, eight Russians, two Ukrainians, one Kazakh and one Algerian had been arrested.

Spanish media identified well-connected Russian lawyer Alexey Shirokov as a go-between man. A public security adviser to the mayoral office in the town of Benidorm, police and gendarmerie members are said to have been involved.

