Russian Embassy Says Kiev Requests Expulsion Of Its Top Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:55 PM

The Russian embassy in Kiev has received a note from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, requesting the expulsion of the embassy's senior diplomat, a spokesman told Sputnik on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Russian embassy in Kiev has received a note from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, requesting the expulsion of the embassy's senior diplomat, a spokesman told Sputnik on Monday.

"Yes, we have received it," the spokesman said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry seeks expulsion of Yevgeny Chernikov, the embassy specified.

