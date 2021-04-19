Russian Embassy Says Kiev Requests Expulsion of Its Top Diplomat

The Russian embassy in Kiev has received a note from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, requesting the expulsion of the embassy's senior diplomat, a spokesman told Sputnik on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Russian embassy in Kiev has received a note from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, requesting the expulsion of the embassy's senior diplomat, a spokesman told Sputnik on Monday.

"Yes, we have received it," the spokesman said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry seeks expulsion of Yevgeny Chernikov, the embassy specified.