Russian Embassy Says Met With Russian Crew Of Seized Xianghailin-8 Vessel In North Korea

Sat 27th July 2019 | 02:30 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The Russian Embassy to North Korea said on Saturday that its medical and consular staff has met with the crew members of the Russian Xianghailin-8 fishing vessel that was detained by North Korean border guards last week.

"On July 26, the consular and medical staff of the [Russian] embassy had another meeting with the crew members of the Russian Xianghailin-8 fishing trawler, which was detained by the DPRK border control officers. The crew underwent a medical examination. The sailors are in satisfactory health. They were given recommendations on provisions of stay in a country with difficult climate conditions. We would like to emphasize the optimistic mood of the Russians. The North Korean side has supplied ten tons of water on board [the Xianghailin-8].

The list of food supplies has been coordinated with the captain," the statement read.

The embassy stressed remaining in touch with relevant North Korean authorities in order to speed up the investigation and return the crew home.

On July 17, North Korean border guards detained the Xianghailin-8 and escorted it to the port city of Wonsan with 17 crew members, including 2 citizens of South Korea, on board. North Korea said that the vessel was detained for illegally crossing the country's water borders. Meanwhile, the shipowner said the vessel had sailed along its usual route and had not crossed the 12-mile zone. The Russian Federal Agency for Fishery said that the seizure was illegal.

