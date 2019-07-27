UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Says Met With Russians On Seized Stena Impero Tanker In Iran

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The Russian Embassy in Tehran said on Saturday that its diplomats have met with the Russian crew of the UK-flagged Stena Impero tanker that was detained by Iran last week and confirmed that the sailors are in good health and will remain on board for now.

"The Russian diplomats met with our compatriots - crew members of the detained Stena Impero tanker.

The sailors are in good health and they remain on board for now. The embassy maintains close contact with the Iranian partners in regards to when the sailors can return home," the embassy posted on Twitter.

The spokesperson of the Russian embassy, Andrey Ganenko, told Sputnik that the Stena Impero crew members are allowed to contact their relatives, albeit with certain restrictions, and are provided with all essentials.

