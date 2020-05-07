Russian Embassy Says Modern Germany Unthinkable Without 'Absolute Defeat' in WWII

The Russian Embassy in Berlin argued Thursday there would be no Germany as we know it without what the AfD parliamentary leader called an "absolute defeat" in World War Two

Alexander Gauland drew criticism from the ruling Social Democrats and opposition parties for saying Wednesday that May 8, the day when the war ended in Europe in 1945, cannot be a public holiday in Germany because it is an "ambivalent day."

"Without the Third Reich's 'absolute defeat' at the hand of the Soviet Union and the anti-Hitler coalition there would have been no end to the most terrifying war in human history .

.. There would have been no post-war reconciliation between the people and no modern German state," the embassy tweeted.

The authorities in Berlin and the state of Brandenburg that surrounds it have declared this Friday a one-off holiday to mark 75 years since Germany signed its unconditional surrender. There have been calls to make May 8 a regular holiday.