Russian Embassy Says Moscow Interested In Importing Clothing, Footwear From North Korea

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Moscow is interested in importing clothing and footwear from North Korea, but the cooperation between the countries should take into account resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang has told Sputnik.

"The Russian Federation is very interested in the procurement of goods from North Korea, including garments, footwear, and so on. Our country has the relevant capabilities and needs. However, the embassy underscores that all such projects should be implemented in strict compliance with the UNSC resolutions prohibiting imports of certain goods from North Korea," the Russian mission said.

The embassy noted that this involves the restoration of cooperation in the field of clothing with Pyongyang rather than its beginning.

"In the 1980-90s, the states actively cooperated in this area. Dozens of North Korean enterprises delivered light industry goods worth over 300 million rubles ($4.

81 million) a year on the conditions of Russian give-and-take raw materials (customer's raw materials were transferred to the manufacturer for processing into finished products paid by the customer)," the embassy said.

"The issue of distributing North Korea's goods on the territory of Russia in today's conditions must be resolved directly by the participants involved in this process. The embassy's task is to ensure that these connections comply with the legal conditions put forward by the resolutions of the UNSC," the mission said.

In December 2017, UNSC resolution 2379 imposed a new package of international sanctions against North Korea. In Particular, the sanctions not only banned the import and export of North Korea's goods but also required third countries to abandon North Korea's labor force.

