Russian Embassy Says No Confirmation Yet Russian Nationals Involved in Vienna Attack

VIENNA (UrduPoint News - 05th November, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Austria is verifying the information about alleged Russian citizenship of the people, who were detained because of a connection to the recent terrorist attack in Vienna, there is no confirmation yet, Ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky told Sputnik.

The head of the Viennese police has said that nationals of Bangladesh, Turkey and Russia were among the detained.

"The embassy is rechecking the information about Russian citizenship of the people detained as part of the Vienna attack case, but we do not have this confirmed so far," Lyubinsky said.

Austrian special services have not addressed the Russian embassy about any detainees yet, the diplomat said.