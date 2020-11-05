UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy Says No Confirmation Yet Russian Nationals Involved In Vienna Attack

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 02:52 PM

Russian Embassy Says No Confirmation Yet Russian Nationals Involved in Vienna Attack

The Russian Embassy in Austria is verifying the information about alleged Russian citizenship of the people, who were detained because of a connection to the recent terrorist attack in Vienna, there is no confirmation yet, Ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News - 05th November, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Austria is verifying the information about alleged Russian citizenship of the people, who were detained because of a connection to the recent terrorist attack in Vienna, there is no confirmation yet, Ambassador Dmitry Lyubinsky told Sputnik.

The head of the Viennese police has said that nationals of Bangladesh, Turkey and Russia were among the detained.

"The embassy is rechecking the information about Russian citizenship of the people detained as part of the Vienna attack case, but we do not have this confirmed so far," Lyubinsky said.

Austrian special services have not addressed the Russian embassy about any detainees yet, the diplomat said.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Police Bangladesh Russia Turkey Vienna Austria Citizenship

Recent Stories

OPPO F17 Pro’s gaming-specific features set to o ..

9 minutes ago

Country needs 400,000 MT LPG to meet gas consumers ..

12 seconds ago

No Details on Belarus Potentially Buying Oil Field ..

14 seconds ago

IRSA releases 112,800 cusecs water

16 seconds ago

Japanese delegation calls on Secretary IT Shoaib S ..

18 seconds ago

Fake fertilizer factory unearthed;accused arrested ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.