Russian Embassy Says No Response Yet on Request About Sentenced Russian Citizen in Estonia

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Russia 's embassy in Estonia has not received any response from the Estonian Foreign Ministry to a request concerning an imprisoned Russian citizen over a case of alleged espionage, the embassy's press service told Sputnik on Friday.

On Wednesday, media reported that a Harju county court in Tallinn sentenced a Russian citizen, A. A.

, on August 29 to five years in prison. The man was reportedly detained by the Estonian Internal Security Service (KAPO) in May and made a plea deal with the prosecution after he was charged with espionage against Estonia.

"We have not received any response from the Foreign Ministry yet," the press service said.

According to the prosecutors, the details of the case cannot be disclosed, since the investigation has not finished yet.