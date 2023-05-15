Russian Embassy Says No Restrictions on Visas to Finns Introduced

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The Russian embassy in Helsinki told Sputnik on Monday that there are no restrictions on issuance of visas to the citizens of Finland, adding that consular offices continue to issue documents of all categories.

Finnish media has reported that 23 Finns were denied entry to Russia from May 12-14.

"Cases of denial of entry to Russia for citizens of Finland, as before, are isolated and are due to difference between the real purpose of the trip and the one that was indicated when applying for a visa," the embassy said.

According to the embassy, Finnish media reports that claim that Russia stopped issuing multi-entry visas are not true.

"There were no restrictions on the issuance of Russian visas to Finnish citizens," the diplomatic mission said, adding that consular offices continue to issue visas of all categories.