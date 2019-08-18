Russian Embassy Says No Russian Citizens Injured in Attack on Wedding Hall in Kabul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) The Russian embassy in Kabul said on Sunday that no Russian citizens were injured in the attack on the wedding hall in the Afghan capital that left at least 63 people dead.

"On August 17, a terrorist attack took place in Kabul during a wedding celebration.

According to preliminary data from authorities, at least 63 people were killed and another 182 were injured. There are no Russian citizens among the victims," the embassy said in a statement.

The explosion took place at a wedding reception in the west of Afghanistan's capital on Saturday evening. The Afghan Interior Ministry said that women and children were among the victims of the blast.