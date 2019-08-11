(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) There were no Russian nationals among those involved or injured in the shooting that took place in a mosque near the Norwegian capital of Oslo, the Russian embassy in Norway said on Sunday.

A man opened fire on the Al-Noor Islamic Center in the municipality of Baerum near Oslo on Saturday evening. The incident happened as Muslims across the world were preparing to celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the most important holidays in islam. At least one person was injured in the attack.

"According to information received from the Norwegian law enforcement agencies, Russian citizens were not involved and were not injured in the incident that occurred in a mosque in the Baerum commune [a suburb of Oslo] on August 10," the embassy said in a statement on Facebook.

Oslo police specified that the man was acting alone. He was overpowered by the mosque members before officers arrived. Police later found a dead woman in his house.