Russian Embassy Says No Russian Nationals Among Coronavirus Patients In China

Russian Embassy Says No Russian Nationals Among Coronavirus Patients in China

There are no Russian citizens among patients with pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus in China, the Russian Embassy in Beijing said in a statement on Saturday, calling on Russian nationals to remain calm

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) There are no Russian citizens among patients with pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus in China, the Russian Embassy in Beijing said in a statement on Saturday, calling on Russian nationals to remain calm.

"Chinese authorities are implementing effective measures to counter the spread of coronavirus and ensure the safety of the population. There are no Russian citizens among patients with a disease caused by a new type of coronavirus in China. We urge compatriots to stay calm and keep in touch with the embassy," the statement says.

According to the information provided by the Chinese authorities to the diplomatic mission, there are currently 341 Russian citizens in China's province of Hubei, where the coronavirus was first reported, while 300 of them are in the city of Wuhan, which is the epicenter of the virus outbreak. The embassy has established contact with 186 Russians.

The embassy maintains constant contact with Russian citizens in China, and accepts all appeals of citizens by phone, email, and via the VK social network in real-time.

The embassy said it had begun compiling lists of those who wanted d to urgently leave Hubei because of the coronavirus epidemics.

Evacuated citizens will be quarantined for 14 days upon their return to Russia, the embassy added. The mission has asked those who want to return to their homeland to share their personal information, including passport data and place of residence in China and Russia.

"In case you live in China with family members who are foreign nationals, the same information about family members is needed," the diplomatic mission said, adding that applications should be sent to its e-mail hubeirus@yandex.ru.

The procedure of the evacuation and the exact time will be announced later.

The virus has already killed 259 people in China and infected about 12,000 others, prompting authorities from various countries to evacuate their nationals from the virus-affected areas. More than 100 cases of the new disease were registered outside of China.

