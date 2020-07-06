UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy Says Outraged By UK Sanctioning Russian Law Enforcement Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Russian Embassy Says Outraged by UK Sanctioning Russian Law Enforcement Officials

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom on Monday voiced severe criticism of the United Kingdom's move to include Russian Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin and 24 other law enforcement officials in its list of foreign nationals sanctioned over violation of human rights, calling it a politically motivated decision and stating Moscow's right to respond reciprocally.

Earlier in the day, the UK Foreign Office released a new list of individuals and organizations to be sanctioned over alleged human rights violations. The list includes 25 Russian nationals, 20 Saudi nationals, two Myanmar military generals and two North Korean special services. All those listed will be banned from entering the UK and will have their-UK-based assets, if any, frozen.

"We are particularly appalled by the designation of top officials of the Prosecutor General's office and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, as well as judges. In Russia, investigation, prosecution and the judiciary operate on the basis of independence from the executive and are guided exclusively by law. In their everyday work, it is unacceptable for them to have to bear in mind the prospect of foreign sanctions imposed for political reasons," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy described London's move as being "quite obviously conceived merely as a public move."

"Russia reserves the right to respond to today's unfriendly decision by the UK on the basis of reciprocity," the statement read.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Moscow Russia Saudi London Independence United Kingdom Myanmar All From Top

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

51 minutes ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

2 hours ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive ..

2 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan’s itinerary of England tour confirmed

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.