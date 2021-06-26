Russian Embassy Says Ready to Assist Compatriots Affected By Florida Building Collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Russian Embassy in the United States has sent inquiries to the US State Department to determine whether there are any Russian nationals among the victims of the collapsed building near Miami, Florida, and stands ready to provide any needed assistance to affected compatriots, the Embassy said in a statement provided to Sputnik.

"Russian Embassy in the United States is closely monitoring situation amid the collapse of the multistory building in Surfside, Florida," the statement said on Friday. "The inquiries have been sent to the US Department of State on whether there are any Russian citizens among the victims. If necessary, we will provide our compatriots with consular assistance."