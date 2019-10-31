UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Says Received No Reports From Mozambique Officials On Murder Of 5 Russians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 06:48 PM

Russian Embassy Says Received No Reports From Mozambique Officials on Murder of 5 Russians

The Russian embassy in Maputo denied on Thursday having been officially informed about alleged deaths of five Russians in an ambush in the African nation's north

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The Russian embassy in Maputo denied on Thursday having been officially informed about alleged deaths of five Russians in an ambush in the African nation's north.

A Mozambican news website, Carta de Mocambique, cited sources as saying on Tuesday that militants had ambushed and killed security forces near the community of Miangalewa over the weekend. Five Russians were said to be with them.

"The embassy has no information on this.

We learned about it from the media as you did," a diplomat with the Russian embassy told Sputnik.

The diplomatic mission has not been contacted by local authorities.

The Mozambican government and opposition signed a peace deal in August after years of tensions. Clashes between them resumed last month.

Kremlin Dmitry Peskov said in early October that Russia was following the situation Mozambique very closely but denied rumors that there were Russian troops in the country.

