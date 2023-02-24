UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Says Relations With Spain Essentially In Limbo

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 09:30 PM

The relations between Spain and Russia have almost come to naught since the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Minister Counselor of the Russian Embassy to Spain Dmitry Sokolov said on Friday

"Bilateral relations, both political and cultural, have practically ceased. Some economic ties are still functioning. This is unfortunate, because Russia was very pleased with the brotherly relations that previously existed with Spain," Sokolov told Spanish radio RTVE.

At the same time, Sokolov noted that Russia was not considering the possibility of breaking diplomatic relations with Spain, recalling that it was the Spanish government that expelled a number of Russian diplomats from the country in April of last year.

The Russian diplomat believes it will take several years for Moscow and Madrid to restore bilateral relations.

In April 2022, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno announced that Spain was expelling about 25 Russian diplomats, following in the footsteps of fellow EU member states.

