Russian Embassy Says Requested Information on Alleged Detention of 33 Russians in Belarus

Belarusian authorities did not notify the Russian embassy about any detentions of 33 Russian citizens on the territory of the republic, which were previously reported in the media, and the Russian diplomatic mission requested official information from the competent authorities of Belarus about these reports, the embassy said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Belarusian authorities did not notify the Russian embassy about any detentions of 33 Russian citizens on the territory of the republic, which were previously reported in the media, and the Russian diplomatic mission requested official information from the competent authorities of Belarus about these reports, the embassy said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian state-run news agency Belta reported, citing a unnamed law enforcement official, that the 33 persons detained for planning to destabilize the situation in the country ahead of the presidential vote were Russians.

The detention took place on the night into Wednesday. Thirty-two "militants from the Wagner Group paramilitary organization" were detained not far from the Belarusian capital of Minsk, and one more person was detained in the south of the country, Belta reported.

"The embassy has not received an official notification of the detention of Russian citizens on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. [We] have requested official information from the competent authorities of Belarus," the embassy said on Twitter.