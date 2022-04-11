Russian Embassy Says Sent Protest Note to Polish Ministry Over Seized Diplomatic Property

The Russian embassy in Warsaw has sent a protest note to the Polish foreign ministry in connections with the seizure of the building, which is Russia's diplomatic property, by the Warsaw authorities, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreev said on Monday

"In this regard, we immediately sent a note of protest to the Polish foreign ministry, in which we stated that the site on which the facility is located was provided to us by the Polish authorities in the 1970s. The Polish side did not break this agreement and is a party to it, respectively, this agreement is still binding on it. The building and infrastructure on this site were built by the Soviet side at its own expense for diplomatic purposes and, accordingly, is an object of Russian diplomatic real estate," Andreev told reporters.