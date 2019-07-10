Russian Embassy Says UK Ban of RT, Sputnik From London Media Conference Act of Censorship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The UK Foreign Office's decision to ban Russia's RT and Sputnik news outlets from a media freedom conference in London is an act of censorship, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom said Tuesday.

"This decision is outrageous considering that RT and Sputnik are working in the United Kingdom legally under the oversight of its regulators... When politicians decide which licensed media should or should not go to an event, especially a media freedom conference, based on their idea of 'disinformation,' this can only be called censorship or blatant interference by the executive branch in media activities," the spokesperson said.

The Foreign Office said the state-run news agencies were not allowed to attend the two-day London conference, which begins on Wednesday, because of their "active role in spreading disinformation." This prompted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to demand on Tuesday that London provide evidence to substantiate the slanderous claim.