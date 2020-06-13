UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy Says US Fake Statements On Libya, Syria Will Further Spoil Relations

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 02:40 AM

Russian Embassy Says US Fake Statements on Libya, Syria Will Further Spoil Relations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States said fake statements by high-ranking US officials, including recent remarks on the situation in Syria and Libya, will only spoil relations between Moscow and Washington even further.

"We paid attention to another anti-Russian statements voiced by Assisant Secretary of State David Schenker at the Hudson Institute on June 11, 2020," the embassy said in a statement on Friday. "This time he claimed that our country helps Damascus to perpetrate genocide, and also intends to establish a military base in Libya. It's regretful that high-ranking administration officials spread fakes further spoiling Russia-US relations."

Schenker's allegations comes on the heels of his recent call for Russia to leave the middle East because it allegedly plays a destructive role in the region.

The Russian Embassy then reminded the US government that the United States is illegally present in Syria.

A source source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Schenker's call for Russia to leave the Middle East betray ineptitude and reveal the degradation of professional standards at the US State Department.

Russia has been assisting Syria's efforts to fight terrorism and help restore the country per the request of the Syrian government. At the same time, the United States is present in Syria without being invited by the Syrian government nor has been approved by the UN Security Council.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Washington Damascus David Same United States Libya Middle East June 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Brazilian Ferreira wins main draw of UAE Warriors ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss develo ..

2 hours ago

Govt unveils Rs 7.137 trillion relief budget for F ..

29 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

5 hours ago

US Financial Strain From COVID-19 Not Over Despite ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.