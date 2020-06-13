Russian Embassy Says US Fake Statements on Libya, Syria Will Further Spoil Relations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States said fake statements by high-ranking US officials, including recent remarks on the situation in Syria and Libya, will only spoil relations between Moscow and Washington even further.

"We paid attention to another anti-Russian statements voiced by Assisant Secretary of State David Schenker at the Hudson Institute on June 11, 2020," the embassy said in a statement on Friday. "This time he claimed that our country helps Damascus to perpetrate genocide, and also intends to establish a military base in Libya. It's regretful that high-ranking administration officials spread fakes further spoiling Russia-US relations."

Schenker's allegations comes on the heels of his recent call for Russia to leave the middle East because it allegedly plays a destructive role in the region.

The Russian Embassy then reminded the US government that the United States is illegally present in Syria.

A source source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Schenker's call for Russia to leave the Middle East betray ineptitude and reveal the degradation of professional standards at the US State Department.

Russia has been assisting Syria's efforts to fight terrorism and help restore the country per the request of the Syrian government. At the same time, the United States is present in Syria without being invited by the Syrian government nor has been approved by the UN Security Council.