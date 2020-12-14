UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Says US Media Attempts To Blame Russia For Hacker Attacks Groundless

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The Embassy of Russia in the US says that attempts by US media to blame Russian hackers for the recent attacks on US governmental bodies are unfounded.

Reuters reported on Sunday that a hacking group allegedly backed by a foreign government had stolen data from the US Department of the Treasury and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The Washington Post reported that the Cozy Bear hacking group, allegedly linked to the Russian government, was likely behind the hacking. No proof was provided for the claims.

"We paid attention to another unfounded attempts of the US media to blame Russia for hacker attacks on US governmental bodies.

We declare responsibly: malicious activities in the information space contradicts the principles of the Russian foreign policy, national interests and our understanding of interstate relations. Russia does not conduct offensive operations in the cyber domain," the Russian embassy said in a statement on Facebook.

The embassy added that Russia has been actively promoting bilateral and multilateral cyber security agreements, but many of its suggestions on a constructive and equal dialogue with the US remain unanswered.

More Stories From World

