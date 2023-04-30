Russian Embassy School in Warsaw to Resume Work in Another Building on May 10 - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) The school of the Russian embassy in Warsaw will reopen on May 10 in a different building, Russian Ambassador in Warsaw Sergey Andreev told Sputnik.

On Saturday, Warsaw mayor's office officials, accompanied by Polish police, arrived at the Russian embassy's school building and stormed the premises after breaking the door. The Russian Foreign Ministry pledged a "harsh reaction and consequences for the Polish authorities and Polish interests in Russia" in response to "such an insolent move.

" The same day, the ambassador said that a new building will be found to house the school so that the studies could continue.

"After the May holidays. After May 9 (Victory Day holiday). The upcoming week will be needed to move the equipment, the school assets (from the old building) and place it at the new location. After all this is organized, I think, from May 10, classes will be held as usual," Andreev said.

The Russian embassy will lodge a protest against Poland's seizure of the school building on Tuesday, the ambassador added.