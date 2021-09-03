UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Sends List Of Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs To Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Kabul is actively working on the supply of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and has sent a list of necessities to Moscow, Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov told Sputnik.

"We, the embassy, have provided the relevant list - a list of humanitarian needs. The issue is being thoroughly worked out," Zhirnov said.

The embassy has discussed the supply of humanitarian aid with the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia), but the latter did not insist on anything, the ambassador added.

Zhirnov specified that more than 300 Afghans with the citizenship of Russia and other Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries, as well as about 800 Afghan students, have applied for departure to Russia.

On August 15, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Many countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel due to the precarious security situation. The Russian embassy continues to operate as normal.

Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that it had evacuated more than 500 citizens of Russia, CSTO member states and Ukraine from Afghanistan.

