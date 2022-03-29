UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Sends Note Of Protest To French Foreign Ministry Over Anti-Russian Rally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Russian Embassy Sends Note of Protest to French Foreign Ministry Over Anti-Russian Rally

The Russian Embassy in Paris has appealed to law enforcement agencies and sent a note of protest to the French Foreign Ministry demanding an end to an anti-Russian rally in the town of Deauville, but no steps have been taken, the press service of the diplomatic mission told Sputnik

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Paris has appealed to law enforcement agencies and sent a note of protest to the French Foreign Ministry demanding an end to an anti-Russian rally in the town of Deauville, but no steps have been taken, the press service of the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.

The day before, the Russian Embassy in France advised Russians against visiting the seaside resort of Deauville due to security risks associated with anti-Russian actions.

"The embassy appealed to the local law enforcement agencies and sent a protest note to the French Foreign Ministry demanding the anti-Russian action be stopped and the safety of diplomatic property ensured.

Unfortunately, the French authorities have not taken any steps to remedy the situation," the diplomatic mission said.

In violation of diplomatic and legal norms, the mayor of Deauville ordered that a spotlight be shone at Russian diplomatic building at night in the colors of the Ukrainian flag as a sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, the statement read.

Russia also regrets the Deauville mayor's direct insults against Russian leadership, the diplomatic mission added.

Related Topics

Protest Russia France Paris

Recent Stories

PFA issues warning notices to 15 hotels

PFA issues warning notices to 15 hotels

33 seconds ago
 Five more checkposts of Forest & Wildlife establis ..

Five more checkposts of Forest & Wildlife established in KP

36 seconds ago
 Turkish Foreign Minister Sees Points of Convergenc ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Sees Points of Convergence in Russian, Ukrainian Positi ..

37 seconds ago
 IHC asks NAB to submits comments in acquittal plea ..

IHC asks NAB to submits comments in acquittal plea of Asif Zardari

39 seconds ago
 Tobacco exports witness 62.17% increase

Tobacco exports witness 62.17% increase

3 minutes ago
 Operator of JANAF Oil Pipeline Plans to Suspend Pu ..

Operator of JANAF Oil Pipeline Plans to Suspend Pumping of Oil to Serbia's NIS

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.