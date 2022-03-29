Russian Embassy Sends Note of Protest to French Foreign Ministry Over Anti-Russian Rally

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian Embassy in Paris has appealed to law enforcement agencies and sent a note of protest to the French Foreign Ministry demanding an end to an anti-Russian rally in the town of Deauville, but no steps have been taken, the press service of the diplomatic mission told Sputnik

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Paris has appealed to law enforcement agencies and sent a note of protest to the French Foreign Ministry demanding an end to an anti-Russian rally in the town of Deauville, but no steps have been taken, the press service of the diplomatic mission told Sputnik.

The day before, the Russian Embassy in France advised Russians against visiting the seaside resort of Deauville due to security risks associated with anti-Russian actions.

"The embassy appealed to the local law enforcement agencies and sent a protest note to the French Foreign Ministry demanding the anti-Russian action be stopped and the safety of diplomatic property ensured.

Unfortunately, the French authorities have not taken any steps to remedy the situation," the diplomatic mission said.

In violation of diplomatic and legal norms, the mayor of Deauville ordered that a spotlight be shone at Russian diplomatic building at night in the colors of the Ukrainian flag as a sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, the statement read.

Russia also regrets the Deauville mayor's direct insults against Russian leadership, the diplomatic mission added.