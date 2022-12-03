UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Sends Note Of Protests To UK Foreign Office Over Arrest Of Russian Citizen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Russian Embassy Sends Note of Protests to UK Foreign Office Over Arrest of Russian Citizen

The Russian Embassy in London on Saturday sent a note of protest to the UK Foreign Office in connection with the arrest of a Russian citizen, demanding the admission of consular officers and a lawyer to the person in question.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) The Russian Embassy in London on Saturday sent a note of protest to the UK Foreign Office in connection with the arrest of a Russian citizen, demanding the admission of consular officers and a lawyer to the person in question.

"The Embassy is following media reports, based on the relevant notification by the National Crime Agency, regarding the arrest and detention on 1 December 2022 of a Russian national in UK territory on the alleged suspicion of multiple offences, including money laundering, conspiracy and fraud," the diplomatic mission said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

The embassy wrote that as of Saturday, it has not received official information from the relevant UK authorities regarding the arrest and detention.

"To ensure that the rights of the individual in question are not violated, the Embassy requests that comprehensive information is officially provided to the Consular Section of the Embassy regarding the arrest and detention of the individual in question," the statement read.

