Russian Embassy Sends Note To Bulgaria Over Soviet Monument Desecration - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Russian Embassy Sends Note to Bulgaria Over Soviet Monument Desecration - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The Russian Embassy has sent a note to the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry in connection with the desecration of a Soviet Army monument in Sofia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Last week, the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria said that there was another desecration of the monument to the Soviet Army.

"The Russian Embassy in Sofia sent a note to the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry. It expresses extreme concern about the ongoing desecration of monuments of the common history of Russia and Bulgaria," Zakharova told a briefing.

Moscow believes that such actions require an investigation from the Bulgarian side and the perpetrators being brought to justice, the diplomat added.

