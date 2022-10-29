UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Sends Note To Swiss Ministry Over Orthodox Church Incident

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The Russian embassy in Bern on Friday sent a note to the Swiss Foreign Ministry after the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Geneva was attacked by unknown persons who doused it with red paint.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Mission to the UN in Geneva said that the entrance to the church was doused with paint on Thursday night.

"In connection with the incident, the embassy sends a note of protest to the Federal Department (Ministry) of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation demanding that urgent measures be taken to identify and punish those responsible," the embassy said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

More Stories From World

