Russian Embassy Sent Request To US Over Death Of Supposedly Native Of Russia In Boat Fire

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 05:00 AM

Russian Embassy Sent Request to US Over Death of Supposedly Native of Russia in Boat Fire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) The Russian embassy to the United States said it had sent one more request to the US State Department concerning the death of a presumably native of Russia, Yulia Krashennaya, in a fire on the Conception dive boat off California's coast.

The embassy's consular division said on Monday that it had sent a request to the State Department to learn if there were Russian nationals among the fire victims.

"Due to media reports suggesting that a native of Russia, Yulia Krashennaya, presumably died during the recent fire on board a travel boat in California, we have sent another request to the State Department.

We are checking if the deceased woman had Russian citizenship," the embassy wrote on Twitter late on Friday.

The 75-foot dive boat named Conception with 39 people on board started its excursion trip to the Channel Islands on Saturday and was expected to return to Santa Barbara on Tuesday. However, early on Monday, the boat sent a mayday signal and was already engulfed in flames. The causes of the fire remain unknown.

Media have reported that Krashennaya and her partner Daniel Garcia, both from Berkeley, had been identified by the US authorities among 34 people who had died in the dive boat fire.

