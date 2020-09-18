Russian Embassy: Ship Owner Discussing Crew Ransom, Ship Captured Near Equatorial Guinea

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The ship owner is discussing ransom with pirates who captured the Russian crew near Equatorial Guinea, the Russian Embassy in Cameroon told Sputnik on Friday.

"As far as we know, and we are in contact with the company that owns the ship and is in talks with pirates, they have not agreed the ransom yet. The talks are ongoing," a Russian diplomat said, adding that the crew was healthy and well.