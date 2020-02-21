UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Slams Canada's Statement On Alleged Russian Cyberattacks Against Georgia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Ottawa has called the Canadian Foreign Ministry's recent statement on Russia's alleged involvement in cyberattacks targeting Georgia merely a "fake" and a "Russophobic lie."

On Thursday, the spokesman for the Georgian Foreign Ministry, Vladimir Konstantinidi, accused Russia of involvement in large-scale cyberattacks last October that took thousands of Georgian official websites down. No proof had been provided so far.

Following Konstantinidi's statement, the Canadian foreign ministry released a communique, claiming that the October 28 cyberattacks were "yet another attempt by Russia to destabilize Georgia and undermine its democratic institutions.

"

"Another piece of Russophobic lies and fakes spread by Ottawa in concert with Tbilisi and Washington. Highly deplorable and reprehensible policy furtherly degrading already weakened Russia-Canada relations," the Russian diplomatic mission wrote on Twitter.

The massive cyberattack made multiple Georgian websites go offline at once, among them the website of Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, various sites of government bodies and courts as well as state-sponsored news agencies. The Interior Ministry has launched a criminal investigation into the attacks.

