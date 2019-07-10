UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Slams Estonian Conservatives Plan To Reopen Monument For SS Soldiers

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 01:30 AM

Russian Embassy Slams Estonian Conservatives Plan to Reopen Monument for SS Soldiers

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The Russian Embassy in Estonia condemned on Tuesday the plan of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) to reopen the monument commemorating soldiers of the 20th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS (1st Estonian) in the Estonian town of Lihula.

On Monday, Speaker of the Estonian parliament Henn Polluaas from EKRE and a number of other party members spoke for the idea of reconstructing the monument in Lihula that was removed from there in 2004.

"The embassy is firmly condemning such provocations as an offense to the memory of all people killed in the struggle with the Fascist evil on the Estonian soil," the Russian embassy said in a statement.

The diplomatic mission pointed out that it had repeatedly criticized Estonian attempts to glorify the Nazi-allied soldiers.

"The attempts to laud former SS soldiers in Estonia look especially blasphemous in the year of the 75th anniversary of its liberation from the German fascist troops ... Among thousands of the Red Army fighters, who died in battles on the Estonian soil, there were many Estonians, who sacrificed their lives while expelling Nazis from their homeland," the statement said.

The monument in Lihula was erected and demolished after public outcry twice, in 2002 and 2004.

