UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Slams Germany's Decision To Send New Heavy Weapons To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Russian Embassy Slams Germany's Decision to Send New Heavy Weapons to Ukraine

The Russian Embassy in Germany on Friday condemned Berlin's decision to send tanks and other military hardware to Ukraine, saying the move was conducive to escalation and appeared "cynical" amid Russia's unilateral declaration of ceasefire for Orthodox Christmas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The Russian Embassy in Germany on Friday condemned Berlin's decision to send tanks and other military hardware to Ukraine, saying the move was conducive to escalation and appeared "cynical" amid Russia's unilateral declaration of ceasefire for Orthodox Christmas.

On Thursday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden in a phone call agreed on a new batch of military aid for Ukraine including heavy weapons. Germany announced plans to send Ukraine a battalion of about 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Patriot air defense systems, as well as train Ukrainian troops in their use.

"We strongly condemn this decision and see it as another step toward escalating the conflict in Ukraine. Its adoption looks especially cynical on the eve of the Orthodox Christmas holiday, which is highly revered in the Christian world, and also against the backdrop of ceasefire unilaterally announced by the Russian President in this regard," the embassy said in a statement.

The Russian embassy said the speed with which Germany and the US coordinated the new military aid for Ukraine "leaves no doubt that Berlin did it under serious pressure from Washington, acting in accordance with the destructive logic of transatlantic solidarity."

Berlin's decision to supply Kiev with heavy weapons will have "the most negative impact on Russian-German relations," the statement read.

Supplying lethal weapons that are then being used not only against Russian servicemen but also civilians in Donbas is a "moral line that the German authorities should not have crossed, given this country's historic responsibility before our nation," the embassy said.

The decision to send Ukraine more heavy weapons also shows that Western countries are not interested in finding a peaceful solution to the conflict, the embassy said.

"Through their (Western countries') efforts, Ukraine has actually been turned into a firing range and the Ukrainian people into a tool to achieve the West's geopolitical interests, which in the end lead only to the prolongation of hostilities, pointless casualties and destruction," the embassy added.

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov repeatedly noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

Related Topics

Firing Fire World Ukraine Moscow Russia Christmas Washington German Vehicles Germany Berlin Kiev Lead February Moral Christian From

Recent Stories

House of Wisdom launches 1st virtual exhibition of ..

House of Wisdom launches 1st virtual exhibition of Gibran Khalil Gibran&#039;s a ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police reviews readiness for depression

Sharjah Police reviews readiness for depression

7 minutes ago
 Expo City Dubai extends Winter City activities

Expo City Dubai extends Winter City activities

37 minutes ago
 Berlin conductor Barenboim resigns at opera over i ..

Berlin conductor Barenboim resigns at opera over ill health

12 minutes ago
 UN duty bound to implement its resolutions, Azad J ..

UN duty bound to implement its resolutions, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Preside ..

12 minutes ago
 Training for youth on "Use of social media with re ..

Training for youth on "Use of social media with responsibility" to start from 10 ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.