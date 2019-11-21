The Russian Embassy in Latvia has slammed Latvia's decision to suspend the broadcasting of nine Russian TV channels as a manifestation of censorship and disrespect for democracy

Latvia's broadcasting watchdog ruled on Wednesday to suspend nine Russian channels over their alleged link to businessman Yury Kovalchuk, who is under sanctions of the European Union.

"The decision to ban nine Russian channels' broadcasting in Latvia is another manifestation of the 'freedom of expression' as Latvia understands it. In their hard-edged fight against dissent, which is assuming more and more perverted shapes, the Latvian authorities have no scruple about resorting to tough censorship and blocking unwanted media under vain pretexts. Unfortunately, such explicit disrespect for the principles of democracy is already becoming normal here," the Russian Embassy in Latvia said in a statement on Facebook.