Russian Embassy Slams Media Speculations About Death of Russian Diplomat in Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The Russian Embassy in Germany described Western media reports about a Russian diplomat who was found dead in Berlin as absolutely incorrect speculations.

According to Der Spiegel newspaper, a 35-year-old diplomat, who allegedly worked for the Russian Federal Security Service and was a relative of a high-ranking intelligence officer, was found dead near the embassy building. He reportedly fell out of the window. The German Foreign Ministry confirmed the fact of the death but denied to provide details.

"The tragic incident with the Russian diplomat happened on October 19, 2021. All formalities related to transporting the body of the diplomat to his homeland were promptly settled with Germany's relevant law enforcement and medical authorities. We consider the speculations that appeared in a number of Western media outlets in the context of this tragic incident to be absolutely incorrect," the Russian Embassy in Germany said in a statement.