The Russian embassy in the United Kingdom said on Friday that UK media reports accusing Russia of spreading disinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and the UK-Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca are aimed at discrediting Russia's efforts in fighting the pandemic

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The Russian embassy in the United Kingdom said on Friday that UK media reports accusing Russia of spreading disinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and the UK-Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca are aimed at discrediting Russia's efforts in fighting the pandemic.

The Times newspaper has suggested in an article that Russia was spreading disinformation about the vaccine, mainly in the countries to which Russia would like to sell its own vaccines.

"The suggestion that the Russian State may conduct any kind of propaganda against the AstraZeneca vaccine is itself an example of disinformation. It is obviously aimed at discrediting Russia's efforts in combating the pandemic, including the good cooperation we have established with the UK in this field," the embassy said in a press release.

According to the UK media outlet owned by the Rupert Murdoch group news Corp, the alleged Russian campaign includes pictures, memes and video clips designed to induce fear about the Oxford vaccine, and even suggests it could turn people into monkeys because it uses a chimpanzee virus as a vector.

"The Covid pandemic is a common threat, and both the Russian and the British governments are committed to combating it in a depoliticised manner.

We hope that The Times shares this ambition," the Russian embassy in London added.

The statement highlighted that AstraZeneca is well known and respected in Russia, which has even signed a contract to secure a certain amount of doses of the Oxford vaccine if successful, and that there are also plans to partly produce it in Russia alongside with the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

Interviewed by the BBC Radio 4 Today program on Friday, UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab echoed The Times report and accused Russia of conducting a "deplorable" disinformation campaign against the vaccine.

"We know that Russia has a track record of using disinformation as a foreign policy tool, but actually any attempt to spread lies about Covid-19, and the vaccine in particular, when we're trying to come together as an international community to resolve a global pandemic is utterly deplorable," Raab said.

He said the alleged campaign could cause damage at a time when the world should be coming together to fight COVID-19.

Russia has repeatedly said it did not resort to using disinformation as a tool of its foreign policy.