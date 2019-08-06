Russian Embassy Slams Tallinn for Not Recognizing Donbas Residents' Russian Passports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) The Russian Embassy in Estonia condemned on Tuesday Tallinn 's decision to no longer recognize Russian passports issued to residents of Donetsk and Luhansk , together known as Donbas, saying that this was Estonian authorities' way of joining the humanitarian blockade of Ukraine 's war-torn easternmost region.

According to Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, this decision was meant as a response to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 24, which granted Donbas residents expedited citizenship procedures.

"We're convinced that Estonia's actual joining the humanitarian blockade of Donbas, which has been deprived of state and banking services, social support, health care, education and communications for more than five years, does not contribute to improving the situation in southeastern Ukraine," the Russian Embassy's official reply stated.

The embassy stressed that it was regrettable Estonia continued to fight hard for its leadership in the race among other EU countries against Russia.

Russian diplomats added that if Tallinn wanted to be of any assistance in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, the government would use its influence over Kiev and "convince it to restore basic life support in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as provided for by the Minsk agreements."

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, which declared their independence after the February 2014 coup in Ukraine.

The warring parties signed the Minsk peace accords to end the hostilities in the region in February 2015, but ceasefire violations continue to be claimed by both sides.