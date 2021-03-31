UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Embassy Slams UK Coroner For Linking Amesbury Poisoning Inquiry To Salisbury Case

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 09:31 PM

Russian Embassy Slams UK Coroner for Linking Amesbury Poisoning Inquiry to Salisbury Case

The Russian embassy in London criticized Carol Hallett, the coroner for the inquest into the suspected poisoning of a British woman in Amesbury, for expanding the probe to explore Russia's alleged role

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The Russian embassy in London criticized Carol Hallett, the coroner for the inquest into the suspected poisoning of a British woman in Amesbury, for expanding the probe to explore Russia's alleged role.

Hallett presides over the inquiry into the July 2018 death of Dawn Sturgess from what is believed to be poisoning with a war-grade toxin allegedly used to attack former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in nearby Salisbury in March of that same year.

"A normal probe that uses existing international legal mechanisms ... has been replaced by quasi-judicial proceedings.

It has no formal connection to the incident in Salisbury but we have no doubt that it will be used to churn out a series of justifications of ungrounded accusations leveled by UK authorities against Russia," a spokesman for the diplomatic mission said.

The UK government claims that two Russian military intelligence agents attacked the Skripals on the order of the Russian state. Russia has denied this.

Dawn Sturgess and her partner Charlie Rowley found a perfume bottle allegedly containing the nerve agent in a bin and fell ill shortly afterwards. Rowley eventually recovered, while Sturgess died at a hospital in Salisbury.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Died London Same Salisbury United Kingdom March July Women 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Minister visits Kasur, gets briefing on performanc ..

1 minute ago

Wisconsin Supreme Court Strikes Down Governor's Or ..

1 minute ago

Mozambique Sees No Threats of Militant Takeover of ..

1 minute ago

Chelsea thump Wolfsburg to make women's Champions ..

45 minutes ago

Mining, trade of mineral resources win-win for Pak ..

45 minutes ago

Coronavirus 3rd wave could be more dangerous, dead ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.