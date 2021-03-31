Russian Embassy Staffer 'Paid' $5800 to Italian Officer - Reports

A Russian military diplomat has handed an envelope with 5,000 euros ($5800) to an Italian officer in exchange for secret documents, the Il Messaggero newspaper reported on Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) A Russian military diplomat has handed an envelope with 5,000 Euros ($5800) to an Italian officer in exchange for secret documents, the Il Messaggero newspaper reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Italy's gendarmerie detained the Russian military diplomat and a captain of the Italian navy after the latter allegedly provided classified documents in exchange for money. The Italian officer was arrested.

The Russian ambassador to Rome was summoned to the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the incident. Rome decided to expel two Russian diplomats over the incident.

According to the newspaper, a meeting between the Russian military diplomat and the Italian officer took place in one of the parking lots in Rome. Italy's national gendarmerie, Carabinieri, confiscated the envelope during the arrest. Moreover, a similar transfer of documents took place in the past.