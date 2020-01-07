UrduPoint.com
Russian Embassy Taking Action To Bring Back Russian Sailors Captured By Pirates In Nigeria

Tue 07th January 2020 | 04:45 PM

The Russian Embassy in Nigeria confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday the reports about two Russian crew members of the Ambika hopper dredger ship, sailing under Nigerian flag, being kidnapped by pirates, and said it was taking measures to get them released

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The Russian Embassy in Nigeria confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday the reports about two Russian crew members of the Ambika hopper dredger ship, sailing under Nigerian flag, being kidnapped by pirates, and said it was taking measures to get them released.

On Monday, Nigerian media reported a pirate attack on the dredger that had occurred on January 2, resulting in four Nigerian naval servicemen killed and three foreign Ambika crew members, two Russians and one Indian, being captured.

"Two Russians, and an Indian were captured from the Ambika vessel, the embassy is taking measures to get them released. According to the information we have, their condition is considered to be decent," the Russian embassy said.

The vessel belongs to Sterling Oil exploration and energy production company, operating in Nigeria.

