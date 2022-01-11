UrduPoint.com

Russian Embassy Tells State Dept. CSTO Peacekeepers Are In Kazakhstan At Country's Request

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) peacekeepers are in Kazakhstan at the request of the republic's authorities and carry out security tasks, the Russian Embassy in the United States said after the State Department's comments on the presence of CSTO troops in Kazakhstan.

US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing the United States calls on the CSTO peacekeeping forces to depart Kazakhstan when requested.

"Unlike the US troops, occupying territories of Syria and Kosovo in Serbia, the peacekeeping forces of the @CSTO_ODKB carry out the mission to ensure security of the critical infrastructure in Kazakhstan upon the request of its authorities," the embassy said on Twitter.

