Russian Embassy Thanks Ankara for Help in Arranging Charter Flights to Repatriate Citizens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The Russian embassy in Turkey on Tuesday thanked Ankara for assistance in organizing charter flights from the city of Antalya to repatriate Russian citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today, the first plane from Turkey with our compatriots departed from the international airport of Antalya.

We are grateful to the Turkish Foreign Ministry and the presidential administration of [Recep] Tayyip Erdogan for their assistance in organizing the 'export' flight. We hope and will make every effort so that all the rest of our fellow citizens who are in Turkey will be at home in the near future," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Consulate General in Antalya said that the Aeroflot plane with 147 passengers on board flew from the city's airport to Moscow.

The Antalya-Moscow flight was postponed from April 11 due to the introduction of curfews in major Turkish cities for the weekend.